An Aberaeron man has appeared in court charged with the assault and intentional strangulation of a woman.
Philip Colwill, of Froneithin, Panteg Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 August.
The 51-year-old is charged with the assault and intentional strangulation of Hannah Hopkinson in Llangeitho on 19 August.
He is also charged with damaging a mobile phone on the same day.
Colwill is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 20 September and was remanded on conditional bail.