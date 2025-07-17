An Aberaeron man will stand trial next month after denying a charge of drug driving.
Michael Tansley, of Alltwen, Heol Llyswen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.
The 63-year-old pleaded not guilty to driving with cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit on the A482 between Aberaeron and Lampeter on 23 March this year.
Tansley is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
