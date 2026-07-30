A Rhydlewis man caught riding a motorbike while more than twice the legal limit has been banned from the road for 20 months.
Steven Kerr, of Golwg y Bedw, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
The court heard that the 57-year-old was stopped while riding a motorcycle on the A487 north of Aberaeron on 9 July.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Kerr had 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
Magistrates disqualified Kerr from driving for 20 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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