Llanerchaeron will highlight tales of the Ceredigion Coast this summer, through interactive storytelling, a family ‘Smugglers Trail’ and an exhibition by local artist, Vicky Ellis.
From 30 July–31 August, 10am–4.30pm, visitors to Llanerchaeron near Aberaeron can discover a season of adventure and creativity within this historic Welsh farmstead.
Explore the ‘Smugglers Trail’ through the red brick walled garden, farmyard and serene lake, echoing tales of smugglers who once roamed the local Ceredigion coastline.
Author and illustrator, Peter Stevenson, leads Storytelling Mondays (27 July, and 10, 17 and 24 August), sparking imagination and curiosity in visitors of all ages.
Local weaver, Vicky Ellis launches her new exhibition, Woven Memories of Ceredigion Shipwrecks (24 July–6 September). Her latest artwork will be on display in the Laundry room, showcasing her sail-inspired textile works alongside smaller woven pieces within the Georgian Villa. These pieces reflecting Cardigan Bay’s maritime history also incorporate objects from Llanerchaeron’s collection, creating connections between local stories, craft traditions and collective memory.
Meg Anthony, General Manager for Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Llanerchaeron this summer. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, from families to artists and young explorers.
“This year, we are especially looking forward to welcoming local artist Vicky Ellis to Llanerchaeron alongside renowned illustrator and author, Peter Stevenson, to celebrate the incredible local history and heritage of the landscape within Ceredigion.
“The dedicated team have put a lot of thought behind these events and we can’t wait to welcome you all very soon for a ‘Summer of Play’.”
Visitors can also enjoy the Geler Jones Collection, explore the elegant Georgian villa designed by John Nash, and a wander through the estate’s red-brick walled garden and farmyard, which is home to a range of livestock, including horses, pigs, chickens and ducks.
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