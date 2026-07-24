Local weaver, Vicky Ellis launches her new exhibition, Woven Memories of Ceredigion Shipwrecks (24 July–6 September). Her latest artwork will be on display in the Laundry room, showcasing her sail-inspired textile works alongside smaller woven pieces within the Georgian Villa. These pieces reflecting Cardigan Bay’s maritime history also incorporate objects from Llanerchaeron’s collection, creating connections between local stories, craft traditions and collective memory.