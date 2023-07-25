An 18-year-old from Aberaeron will be sentenced in August after appearing in court to plead guilty to charges including supply of crack cocaine.
Jayden Mason-Forbes, of 4 Cylch Aeron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 July.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, in Aberaeron on 7 June this year.
Mason-Forbes also admitted a charge of possession of three grams of cannabis.
A separate charge of being concerned in the supply of heroin in Aberaeron was discontinued at the hearing.
The case was adjourned by magistrates for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Mason-Forbes is due to be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 August and was remanded in custody until that date.