An Aberaeron woman has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates after admitting being in possession of a fighting dog.
Kylie Mason, of 4 Cylch Aeron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.
The 40-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to having possession of a pitbull terrier at her home address on 8 February this year, but changed her plea to guilty at the hearing.
Magistrates handed Mason a 12 month conditional discharge and made a contingent destruction order for the dog.
Mason must also pay a total of £800 in prosecution and police costs.
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