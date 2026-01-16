An Aberaeron woman has appeared in court to plead guilty to using threatening behaviour, criminal damage, and failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Elinor Hughes, of Llety’r Alaw, Oxford Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Ffiona Palmer in Aberaeron on 2 December.
She also admitted causing damage to an Audi Q8 belonging to Ffiona Palmer on the same day.
Hughes also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Hughes will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.
She was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
