An Aberaeron woman has appeared in court to plead guilty to using threatening behaviour, criminal damage, and failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Elinor Hughes, of Llety’r Alaw, Oxford Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Ffiona Palmer in Aberaeron on 2 December.

She also admitted causing damage to an Audi Q8 belonging to Ffiona Palmer on the same day.

Hughes also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Hughes will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.

She was remanded on conditional bail until that date.