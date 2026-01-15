The Cambrian News and Aberaeron’s beleagured harbour scheme feature in this year’s Wardens’ pantomime at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Robin Hood is on until Saturday, 24 January and, as always, contains lots of local references.
The Cambrian News’ very own Julie McNicholls Vale plays Miss Much, who delivers the news that the Sheriff of Nottingham has declared Robin is a traitor and banished him from Nottingham. When asked if she is reporting fake news, Miss Much proudly produces a copy of the Cambrian News, stating that Robin’s banishment is headlines in the paper “and the Cambrian News always tells the truth!”
Later on in the show, when the Merry Men react to a magic trick, Friar Tuck played by Ioan Guile states it was “as disappointing as the Aberaeron Harbour Scheme”, which has elicited lots of laughs from the audience since the pantomime opened on 7 January.
