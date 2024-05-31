An Aberaeron woman who was caught behind the wheel with cannabis in her system has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates.
Emma Ashcroft, of Newydd Hen, Masons Row, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 May.
The court heard that the 42-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Ford Focus on the A487 at Ffos y Ffin on 6 December last year.
Laboratory tests showed Ashcroft had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Ashcroft from driving for 12 months.
Ashcroft was also handed a fine of £230.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £92.