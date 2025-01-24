An Aberaeron woman has appeared in court to deny a charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice for anti-social behaviour by allegedly ‘shining a torch through the window and stomping on the floor’ causing a nuisance to her neighbours.
Eleanor Hughes, of Llety’r Alaw, Oxford Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to fail to comply with a community protection notice on 20 December by ‘continuing to behave in an anti-social manner that is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to your neighbours.’
Hughes is due to stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 March.
She was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.