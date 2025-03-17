An Aberaeron woman who caused distress to her neighbours by playing loud music and stomping on the floor has been fined by magistrates for breaching a community protection notice.
Elanor Hughes, of Llety R Alaw, Oxford Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 March.
The 35-year-old had been due to stand trial after initially pleading not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice by “stomping on the floor causing a nuisance to the ground floor flat and playing loud music” at her home address on 20 December last year.
Hughes changed her plea to guilty on the day of the planned trial.
Magistrates fined Hughes £200 and ordered her to pay £400 costs.