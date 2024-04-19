An Aberaeron woman has been found guilty following a trial on charges of assault and using threatening behaviour.
Michelle Isaac, of 10 Glan Y Mor, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 April.
The 39-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty at a hearing in February to assaulting Rhodri Jones at Parc y Fro in Aberaeron on 20 July last year as well as using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Mr Jones on the same day.
Magistrates found Isaac guilty of both of the offences following the trial.
The case was adjourned by magistrates for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Isaac is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.