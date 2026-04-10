A van driver has been handed a suspended jail sentence following a crash near Newcastle Emlyn that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.
Joes Fernandez, a foreign national, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
The 46-year-old was arrested following a crash between his Mercedes Sprinter van and a motorbike the B4333, Maudlands stretch of road in Capel Iwan on 8 April.
Fernandez pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving to Daniel Hughes, the rider of a Triumph motorbike.
Magistrates handed Fernandez an 18 week suspended jail sentence and banned him from the road for 12 months.
He must also pay £85 prosecution costs as well as a £154 surcharge.
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