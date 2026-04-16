A Barmouth woman who damaged a car, sent an offensive message, and was caught in possession of cannabis has been handed a community order.
April Lock, of 1 Moss Bank, King Edwards Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to sending a “grossly offensive” message in Barmouth on 16 September last year.
She also admitted damaging an Audi car on Eldon Square in Dolgellau on 10 March this year, as well as possession of cannabis on the same day.
Lock also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to bail by missing a court date.
Magistrates handed Lock a community order to include drug rehabilitation and treatment.
She must also pay costs of £85.
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