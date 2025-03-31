An Aberarth man has pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers in Aberystwyth as well as charges of using threatening behaviour and failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Barry Phillips, of Isfryn, Aberarth Village, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 28 March.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Dion Gibby and Pc Eve Pritchard in Aberystwyth on 27 March.
Phillips also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour in Aberarth on 26 March as well as failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Phillips is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 16 April.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.