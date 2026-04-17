An Aberarth man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Barry Phillips, of Isfryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the legal drink drive limit on 6 December last year in Aberaeron.
Tests showed Phillips had 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
Magistrates handed Phillips a fine of £400 and endorsed his driving record with 10 penalty points.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
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