An Aberarth man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Barry Phillips, of Isfryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the legal drink drive limit on 6 December last year in Aberaeron.

Tests showed Phillips had 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Magistrates handed Phillips a fine of £400 and endorsed his driving record with 10 penalty points.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £85.