A Nefyn woman who abused her position as a cashier at a bank in Caernarfon to gain £8,630 has pleaded guilty to five fraud charges.
Kelly Kershaw, of Bryn y Ddol, Stryd y Llan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by abuse of position while working as a cashier at the Nationwide branch on Pool Street in Caernarfon.
The offences all occurred between December 2023 and October 2024.
The court heard that Kershaw “dishonestly abused” her position and gained £8,630 from five different people.
Kershaw will be sentenced for the offences at Caernarfon Crown Court on 8 May.
She was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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