A Lampeter man has been fined by magistrates for driving after his licence was revoked on account of disability.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 15 April that Samuel Nugent, of 24 Ffynnonbedr, was caught driving on the A475 from Llanwnnen to Lampeter on 28 November last year.
The court heard that the 34-year-old had his licence revoked in March 2023.
Magistrates fined Nugent £80 and endorsed his driving record with six penalty points.
He must also pay £130 costs and a £32 surcharge.
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