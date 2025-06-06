An Aberarth man who appeared in court to admit kicking and headbutting a police officer and threatening to stab other officers after causing an obstruction on a major road has been jailed for a total of 34 weeks by magistrates.
Barry Phillips, of Isfryn, Aberarth Village, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Jackson-Peck on the A487 at Aberarth on 4 June this year.
Phillips also pleaded guilty to sending a communication threatening death or serious harm by sending a message threatening to stab police officers on the same day.
He also admitted a charge of causing a danger to road users on the A487 on 4 June by obstructing the road and a separate charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice by acting in an anti-social manner on the same day.
Magistrates jailed Phillips for 34 weeks for the police officer assault offence.
He was also handed a 26 week sentence and an eight week sentence for the threatening messages and road obstruction offences respectively.
Those will run concurrently to the assault sentence for a total of 34 weeks in jail.
No separate penalty was imposed for failing to comply with the community protection notice.
The court heard that the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because the offences were “cumulative against police officers with acts of violence involving kicking and head butting and verbal threats.”
Magistrates said there was a “repetitive pattern of behaviour when under the influence of alcohol” and that Phillips “has already been given the opportunity to address alcohol issues with probation however he has continued to commit further offences whilst subject to court orders.”
Phillips must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
