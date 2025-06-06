A Llangybi tractor driver has been banned from the road for almost two years after pleading guilty to drink driving.
Adrian McLoughlin, of Penbryn Bloderwyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.
The court heard that the 42-year-old was stopped while driving a John Deere tractor on an unclassified road at Llangeitho village on 13 May.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that McLoughlin had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified McLoughlin from driving for 23 months and handed him a community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £114.
