An Aberdyfi man who was caught driving at more than 100mph on the A44 near Rhayader has been banned from the road for 56 days.
Andrew Struan Jeffrey, of 1 Trem y Leri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 July.
The court heard that the 72-year-old was clocked by police laser travelling at 101mph in an Audi A1 S Line on the 60mph limit A44 road near Rhayader at just after 9am on 17 October last year.
Magistrates disqualified Jeffrey from driving for 56 days.
Jeffrey was also handed a fine of £461.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £184.