A POWYS farmer died after animal feed spilled on him, an inquest opening has heard today.
78-year-old Iwan Evans died of ‘traumatic injuries’ following the incident at Cleiriau Isaf farm in Aberhosan, near Machynlleth, on 17 February, an inquest opening in Pontypridd heard earlier today.
The inquest heard that a company was delivering animal feed to a "freestanding" bin when "its contents spilled".
The inquest was told how Mr Evans was "underneath the bin and its contents appear to have hit him".
The haulage driver and Mr Evans' son tried to remove the feed bin using "farm vehicles and chains" and CPR was carried out, but Mr Evans was confirmed to have died at 6.24pm
Coroner Patricia Morgan opened and adjourned the inquest to "allow a full investigation of the circumstances" of Mr Evans' death.
Speaking at the time of the incident, Dyfed Powys Police said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, adding: "The death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A 42-year old man is in hospital with serious injuries.
"The Health and Safety Executive and H M Coroner have been informed.
"Our thoughts are with the family who are receiving specialist support.”
A HSE spokesperson said: “We visited the farm on Saturday with Dyfed Powys Police, who are leading the investigation."