An Aberporth man has been fined by magistrates after admitting assaulting a woman.
Andrew Williams, of 5 Anwylfan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting Anna Trott in Aberporth on 5 September.
Magistrates fined Williams £200 and handed him a community order to include rehabilitation requirements.
He must also pay compensation to the victim of £200, prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.