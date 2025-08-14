An Aberporth man has been handed a suspended jail sentence and been banned from the road for four years after being caught while driving while more than three times the legal limit.
Edward Goodliffe, whose address was given in court as c/o 19 Hillfield Place, Parc Llyn, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 13 August.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped while driving on Bryn Hafod in Cardigan on 28 July.
Tests showed that Goodliffe had 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard that Goodliffe has previous convictions for similar offences.
Magistrates sentenced Goodliffe to 18 weeks in jail suspended for 12 months and disqualified him from driving for 48 months.
