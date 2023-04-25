CHILD murderer Kyle Bevan will serve a minimum of 28 years in prison for killing two-year-old Lola James.
Bevan, 31, was handed a life sentence at Swansea Crown Court this afternoon for the murder of toddler Lola, in July 2020.
Bevan, who following the murder had been living at Rockland House, Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, was told by the judge that he will serve a minimum of 28 years in prison and may never be released.
Lola’s mother, Sinead James, 30, from Neyland, was jailed for six years for causing or allowing her death.
Bevan denied killing Lola, claiming she was pushed down the stairs by a dog, but a jury took just 10 hours to find him guilty of murder earlier this month.
The attack took place on 17 July 2020, with Lola dying from her injuries four days later.
She had suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury, and medical experts noted 101 separate injuries to her body.
After assaulting Lola, Bevan, rather than phone 999, began searching for information on the internet about head injuries before taking photos and a video of her limp body.
Bevan denied the charge of murder, telling police Lola's injuries were caused by the family dog, an American bulldog called Jessie, which pushed her down the stairs.
The prosecution said the claim was a "deliberate lie to cover up his guilt".
Bevan had lived in the family home in Haverfordwest for four months before he killed Lola.
The court heard he used drugs including Xanax, cannabis and amphetamines, and had a volatile temper.
Sentencing the pair this afternoon, Judge Justice Griffiths said that Bevan had shown no remorse for his actions and that is was possible that he will spend the rest of his life in prison, with the minimum sentence being set at 28 years.
Sinead James will serve have her sentence in prison before being released on licence.
Following the conviction earlier this month, Lola, described as a "happy, beautiful and busy little girl", was found to have 101 cuts and bruises on her body.
Following the verdict, Lola’s biological father, Daniel Thomas, said: “The pain and grief I feel every time I close my eyes and see your perfect little face is unbearable.
“The pain I feel thinking of all the smiles you gave to me and all the smiles I won’t get a chance to give back to you hurts so much.
“Even to say your name shatters my heart to know you can’t hear my voice anymore, the only reason I can stand here today is for hope that you can see me, see that you were loved and that you deserved to live a full, happy, safe life surrounded by the joy that you gave to others.
“I’m so sorry your short life was filled with so much pain. You are so loved Lola and so missed every single day.