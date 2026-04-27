Revised plans to extend and reconfigure an Aberaeron café have been approved by Ceredigion County Council planners.
Ambassadors, based in Alban Square, applied to the council to reconfigure the first floor café at which currently operates across both 3 and 4 Alban Square.
Documents said that “essential facilities including the café kitchen, food prep area, storage, office, staff and public toilets and staff kitchen are all currently located within 4 Alban Square, following renovations which were completed around 10 years ago.”
“The applicant’s lease at 4 Alban Square is however coming to an end, and the owners of that property have subsequently instructed that Ambassadors must vacate the upstairs area.”
The plans will also see an extension to the rear of the property.
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