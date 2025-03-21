An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for 20 months after being caught behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Peter Bentham, of 2 Cefn Melindwr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Ford Kuga on Penglais Road in Aberystwyth on 1 March.
Tests showed that Bentham had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Bentham from driving for 20 months and handed him a fine of £230.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £92.