An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Stephen Waldron, of 8 Windmill Cottages, Eastgate, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The court heard that the 39-year-old was stopped while driving a Volkswagen Golf on Parc Graig Glas in Aberystwyth on 10 January this year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Waldron had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Waldron from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £80.
Waldron must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.
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