I thought I would see some spectacular dancing, several thousand sequins and a polished performance by the pair, and so I did. What I didn’t expect was for Amy and Carlos to share so much of their lives with us, and what lives they’ve had. Speaking directly to the audience, they talked us through their highs and lows, and about their journeys to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor and each other - they have become firm friends and their love for each other shows. Their natural delivery and honesty heightened the emotion of the dances that followed and elevated this show from other dance shows I have seen previously.