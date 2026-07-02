I am a massive fan of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ having watched it from the start, so when Aberystwyth Arts Centre announced that professionals Amy and Carlos were coming to town, I simply had to go.
I thought I would see some spectacular dancing, several thousand sequins and a polished performance by the pair, and so I did. What I didn’t expect was for Amy and Carlos to share so much of their lives with us, and what lives they’ve had. Speaking directly to the audience, they talked us through their highs and lows, and about their journeys to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor and each other - they have become firm friends and their love for each other shows. Their natural delivery and honesty heightened the emotion of the dances that followed and elevated this show from other dance shows I have seen previously.
I am familiar with some of Amy Dowden’s story, having watched her documentary on Crohn’s and followed her battle with breast cancer. I was delighted when she returned to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor, and thrilled to see her in person.
I knew very little about Carlos Gu, but when the BBC show returns in September we will be cheering him on having become fans of him and his story.
Joining Amy and Carlos in Aberystwyth were a fantastic group of dancers and (what a treat!) Andrea Grant. I would have loved her mic to have been turned up a bit more, but other than that, I have no complaints.
Highlights from the night include the ‘Peaky Blinders’ inspired number, Carlos singing and dancing his way through a couple of the numbers, routines from Chicago and Cabaret and some seriously up-tempo disco dancing.
Thank you all for an amazing night. I hope you return to Aberystwyth soon.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.