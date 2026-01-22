Theatr Mwldan Film Society will hold its first inaugural TMFS Film Festival Weekend, exploring themes of ‘Land and Freedom’.
It will take place at the Cardigan-based venue from 6-8 February and entry is free for all TMFS full members.
Mike Marshall, TMFS chair said: “The power of cinema to transport us across the globe and to bring us stories from afar is testament to the place storytelling has in our lives. The selected films range from Mesopotamia to Kenya; deep time from the perspective of a solitary tree; conflict over the very ground we stand on; and an anthology of international animation shorts.
“Special guests will appear for post screening Q&As as well as post film discussions for audiences.
“We hope the films stimulate and provoke visions of what 'land and freedom' might look like.”
Five films have been scheduled as part of the film society’s first festival. The first is Silent Friend (15) on Friday, 6 February at 6.30pm, set in a botanical garden in a medieval university town in Germany.
Naharina (12A), a documentary on the Communal Resistance in Syrian Kurdistan, is on Saturday, 7 February at 4pm.
Between The Rains (18), filmed over four consecutive years during record low annual precipitation in Kenya, is on Saturday, 7 February at 6.30pm.
Then the documentary Our Land (12A) is on Sunday, 8 February at 3pm, and Animate Projects: All That Is Solid (PG), a celebration of animation, is on Sunday, 8 February at 6.30pm.
Tickets are priced at £4 per screening, or £15 for a weekend pass which gives you access to all five screenings. Tickets and passes are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or by phoning Mwldan’s box office between 12pm and 8pm, from Tuesday to Sunday on 01239 621 200.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.