A man has been found guilty following a trial of threatening to burn down a Porthmadog pub along with charges of outraging public decency and racially aggravated assault all on the same day last August.
Marx Axon, formerly of Porthmadog but now of 22 Lyme Grove, Buckley, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for trial on 6 February.
The court found the 42-year-old guilty of three offences - all committed on the same day – and will be sentenced for those offences next month, along with two other charges he pleaded guilty to last year.
Axon was found guilty at the hearing of threatening Idris Roberts that he would burn down Tafarn Pencei on Corn Hill in Porthmadog “with him and the customers inside it” on 11 August last year.
He was also found guilty of outraging public decency by “standing next to a van, urinating and making no attempt to cover your penis in the presence of the victim or his children”, also on 11 August at Morfa Bychan.
Axon was also found guilty of the racially aggravated assault of Ansor Iqbal at Glan-y-Mor Caravan Park, Morfa Bychan – again on 11 August.
Axon had already pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing last August to a charge of possession of a quantity of cannabis at Glan-y-Mor Caravan Park, also on 11 August.
He had also earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour at the Baron Barber Shop on High Street in Porthmadog on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Axon is next due to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 31 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date including conditions to not contact victims nor enter Tafarn Pencei.
