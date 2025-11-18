An Aberystwyth man has been held in custody ahead of sentencing after appearing in court to plead guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
Luke Hutton, of 9 Corporation Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply at Yr Hafan, Princess Street, Aberystwyth on 14 November this year.
Hutton also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of acquiring, using or being in possession of criminal property, namely £7,000 in cash.
Hutton is due to be sentenced for the offences at Swansea Crown Court on 1 December.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until his sentencing date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.