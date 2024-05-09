An Aberystwyth man who was found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a car who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence has been banned from the road for six months.
Devan Jefferies Cope, of 51 Great Darkgate Street, was found guilty in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 28 February of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver to police on 11 September last year.
At a sentencing hearing on 8 May, the 24-year-old was handed six penalty points and disqualified for six months under the totting proecedure.
Cope was also handed a £660 fine and must pay costs of £110 as well as a £264 victim fund surcharge.