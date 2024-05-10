An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with supplying heroin in Aberystwyth.
Richard Bayford, of 6 Yr Hafan, Princess Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 May.
The 50-year-old is jointly charged with another of being concerned in the supply of heroin in Aberystwyth between 14 May and 9 August last year.
He is also jointly charged with another of possession with intent to supply of 27.4g of heroin in Machynlleth on 9 August last year.
No pleas were entered to the charges at the hearing.
Bayford is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 June.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.