An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with supplying heroin in Aberystwyth.

Richard Bayford, of 6 Yr Hafan, Princess Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 May.

The 50-year-old is jointly charged with another of being concerned in the supply of heroin in Aberystwyth between 14 May and 9 August last year.

He is also jointly charged with another of possession with intent to supply of 27.4g of heroin in Machynlleth on 9 August last year.

No pleas were entered to the charges at the hearing.

Bayford is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 June.

He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.