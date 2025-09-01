An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with knife possession.
Liam Stevens, of 8 Plas Newydd, Queen Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 August.
The 25-year-old is charged with possession of a four inch fixed blade knife on Victoria Terrace in Aberystwyth on 6 August.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Stevens is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 22 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
