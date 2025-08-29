In addition, the service only has one aircraft that operates overnight, covering the whole of Wales between 7pm and 7am. This is based in Cardiff. There is no air ambulance provision overnight based in North or Mid Wales and these regions are reliant on the Cardiff crew being available and able to fly. At a regional level, over the two years of 2023 and 2024, the service missed 89 life or limb-threatening emergencies in Gwynedd between 8pm and 2am and 69 in mid Wales over the same period and times. It doesn’t provide breakdowns separately for Ceredigion and Powys.