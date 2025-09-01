A man has been fined by magistrates for assaulting a woman at an Aberystwyth pub.
Dean Sockett, of 124 Green Lane, Coventry, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 August.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Martina McIvor at The Vale of Rheidol pub on Terrace Road in Aberystwyth on 1 August.
Magistrates fined Sockett £200 and ordered him to pay £200 compensation.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.