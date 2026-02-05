A Llechryd man will be sentenced later this month after appearing in court to plead guilty to sending an offensive message.
Dylan Savinelli, of 4 Nantcrymannau Estate, Glannant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to “sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” at Blaenporth on 29 August last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Savinelli is due to be sentenced for the offence at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
Conditions include not entering Aberystwyth with the exception of court appearances.
