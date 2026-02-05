POPULAR BBC series Race Across the World is seeking new Welsh contestants for the next global adventure.
The show, which was won by a pair of Aberystwyth women in 2023 and had huge success with Fin and Sioned from Carmarthenshire last year, is seeking Welsh contestants for the next installment.
On a limited budget and away from the luxuries of modern technology and conveniences, those selected will experience life in some of the world’s most beautiful and varied locations.
Navigating their way across thousands of miles, they will travel through spectacular scenery and dynamic cities, visit ancient wonders, learn local customs, and take part in time-honoured traditions.
But the physical journey is only half of the story…
As they travel the world, they may end up learning more about themselves—and each other—than anything else.
Maybe they’re looking to change something in their life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, best friend, or someone they’ve lost touch with. They may even have a very personal reason for wanting to explore a particular part of the world.
Cathie who now lives in South Wales and Tricia who lives in Devon, struck up their friendship whilst both were pupils at Penglais Comprehensive School and are currently starring in the BBC One show Race Across the World.
They managed to cross Canada ocean to ocean in the quickest time to scoop a prize of £20,000.
If you and a friend or family member think you have what it takes to Race Across the World, visit: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/lambert/ratw7/welcome.html
Closing date: 29 March 2026.
