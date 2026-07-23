Theatregoers are in for a treat this summer when ‘Calendar Girls the musical’ opens at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The professional cast and crew are hard at work putting the finishing touches to this year’s summer season show, which opens on Friday, 7 August.
A talented line-up of actors and actresses have been cast in the show, and Richard Cheshire has returned to direct.
It is based on the heart-warming film and play of the same name for which writer Tim Firth has been joined by Take That’s Gary Barlow to put a musical spin on the inspirational true story in which a group of WI women throw caution to the wind to create a calendar with a twist.
Joining Richard to bring the show to life are musical director Barnaby Southgate and choreographer Leanne Pinder. Leanne, who was in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Aberystwyth, will also play the part of Ruth.
Some familiar faces from last year’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ return to Aberystwyth too; Millie Davies who played Dorothy, Dion Davies, the lion, and Phylip Harries, Uncle Henry and the Emerald City Guard play Jennie, Jenny, Denis and John respectively.
This is the fifth summer season show in a row for Phylip, who also took part in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Brassed Off’ and ‘Operation Julie’ and he cannot wait.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’, Phylip said: “I am so looking forward to performing again in Aberystwyth this summer. It’s such a lovely place to work. The Arts Centre staff are so cooperative in everything they do and the productions that they put on there are of such a high standard that I really can’t wait to be part of it.
“It’s going to be quite a challenging role for me this year playing John who has cancer and we see the effect of him and his family from that, but I will also get a chance to go and join the band where I will be playing my flute and saxophone so all in all, it’s going to be a great summer, full of fun again, telling an inspirational story with an inspirational cast.”
Born in the Swansea Valley, Phy trained at the Welsh College of Music and Drama before embarking on a career which has taken him to Theatres and Concert Halls all over the world, as well as appearing in countless Welsh and English language television and Radio series.
Joining Phylip, Millie, Dion and Leanne on stage are Daniel Carter Hope as Ron, Joey Cornish as Danny, Geraint Edwards as Lawrence – who previously appeared in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Brassed Off - and Sara Harris-Davies is Jessie, and Seren Sandham Davies as Cora, who will both also be remembered for her performance in ‘Brassed Off’.
Completing the professional cast are Abigail Jay as Annie, Louise McNulty as Marie, Sian Polhill as Chris and Claire Storey as Celia.
‘Calendar Girls’ is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from 7-29 August, with performances from Tuesday-Saturday at 7pm and matinees Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday matinees at at 2pm.
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