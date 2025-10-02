An Aberystwyth man has denied a charge of drug driving in Gwynedd.
Jacob O’Neil, of Flat 6, 10 Ty Talbot House, Market Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The 44-year-old denied drug driving at Dinas Mawddwy in Gwyneed on 12 December last year.
O’Neil is next due to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing on 16 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
