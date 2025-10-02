On Wednesday 2 October a dog walker found what they thought was a ‘human hand’ on the beach close to the pill box.
Authorities were called at 4.40pm after the dog discovered the object.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report that unidentified remains had been discovered.
“Specialists verified that they were not human remains.”
Four police cars attended the scene, as well as a volunteer from the RNLI.
The spokesperson added that specialists don’t yet know what the remains are, “just that it’s confirmed not human”.
