Remains found on Ynyslas beach this week have been identified as ‘not human’, authorities say.

On Wednesday 2 October a dog walker found what they thought was a ‘human hand’ on the beach close to the pill box.

Authorities were called at 4.40pm after the dog discovered the object.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report that unidentified remains had been discovered.

“Specialists verified that they were not human remains.”

Four police cars attended the scene, as well as a volunteer from the RNLI.

The spokesperson added that specialists don’t yet know what the remains are, “just that it’s confirmed not human”.

It comes seven months after a dad went missing at Ynyslas.

He has not been seen since.