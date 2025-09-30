The Drifters entertained the crowd at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 12 September, when they came to the venue as part of their UK tour.
The legendary group has previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and produced an incredible list of hits - including; Saturday Night at the Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more!
Following the phenomenal success of the group resurgence in recent years, The Drifters (obviously not any of the original line up) are always out on the road and the members of the spectacular group have been hand-picked by Tina Treadwell herself - president of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.
Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as More than a number and Kissin’ in the back row. After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name.
Tina, who previously worked for Disney as an executive producer and casting director, believes this current line-up is one of the best to date. They certainly entertained us! They had us up singing and dancing to hit after hit, and when they weren’t on stage delivered classic song after classic song, we were entertained to archive footage of the original members and interviews with those who knew them best.
Stand-out songs included ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘You’re More Than a Number’, ‘Up on the Roof’, ‘Stand by Me’ and ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’.
The four singers and three musicians entertained us for hours.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale
