The World’s Greatest tribute to Jeff Lynne and ELO is touring to Aberystwyth with a stunning new show.
A band of amazing musicians - including a female string section - will play hit after hit from ELO’s vast back catalogue.
There’s also a dazzling light and laser show, 3D video screens modeled on ELO’s own touring show design and even a hugespaceship!
Expect songs like, Evil Woman, Don’t Bring Me Down, Telephone Line, Sweet Talkin Woman, Turntostone, Wild West Hero, The Diary of Horace Wimp and of course the legendary Mr. Blue Sky plus many more with a surprise or two.
Don’t miss this fantastic night of nostalgia and classic tunes when The ELO Show comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 18 October (8pm).
