An Aberystwyth man will stand trial later this year after denying charges of falsely phoning police and breaching a community protection notice.
Malcolm Edwards, of Parc Graig Glas, Upper Queens Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 24 June.
The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty to calling Dyfed-Powys Police to “convey information which was false and which you knew or believed to be false for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety” ON 22 June in Aberystwyth.
Edwards also pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice “by contacting police when it was not an emergency.”
Edwards is due to stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 August and was remanded on conditional bail.