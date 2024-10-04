An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Ellis McGuinness, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.
The 29-year-old admitted breaching a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 May by failing to attend a planned unpaid work appointment on 29 August as well as missing a rehabilitation programme session on 6 September.
Magistrates fined McGuinness £80.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £60.