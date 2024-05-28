An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to breaching a supervision order after being released from prison.
Daniel Smith, of 9 Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 May.
The 49-year-old admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by missing a planned DDAS appointment on 4 April, and a planned office appointment on 25 April.
Smith was fined £40 by magistrates.