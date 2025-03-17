An Aberystwyth man who harassed a woman by visiting her home and contacting her numerous times by messages, voice-notes and calls has been fined by magistrates.
Ashley Ciminera, of 54 Maes Hendre, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 March.
The 37-year-old had pleaded guilty at a hearing on 13 February to the harassment of Vivianne Ciminera in Aberystwyth between 20 and 31 October.
The court heard that Ashley Ciminera “attended at her address and contacted her numerous times by messages, voice-notes and calls” between those dates.
Magistrates handed Ashley Ciminera a community order to include rehabilitation and fined him £162.
He was also made the subject of a restraining order and must pay £400 costs and a £114 surcharge.