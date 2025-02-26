An Aberystwyth man has been fined for crossing solid white lines to overtake a car.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 26 February that Alun Hubbard, of 2 Science Block, Bryn Ardwyn was driving a Volvo C70 on the A458 towards Barmouth on 14 October last year.
The 55-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with solid white line road markings by “overtaking another vehicle where all four wheels are over the opposite carriageway.”
Hubbard also pleaded guilty to driving a car without a valid MOT.
Hubbard was handed a £221 fine and magistrates endorsed three penalty points on his licence.
He must also pay costs to £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £88.