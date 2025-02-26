Teachers Anna ap Robert and her niece Lleucu Haf share more than just a passion for teaching Welsh - they're about to share an adventure 8,000 miles from home in Patagonia.
The aunt and niece will be teaching through the British Council's Welsh Language Project at schools in Argentina, with Lleucu's seven-year-old daughter Eleanor joining them on their South American adventure.
Set up in 1997, the Welsh Language programme aims to help promote and develop the Welsh language across the region – which currently has over 6000 Welsh speakers.
The language developed in Argentina over 150 years ago, when a Welsh community travelled across the Atlantic Ocean, creating a permanent settlement in the Chubut Valley in 1865. Now, there are around 50,000 Patagonians of Welsh descent.
For Lleucu, a reception class teacher at Ysgol Rhydypennau, this will be a return to Patagonia, but in a new location – the greener landscapes of the Andes, having spent 2023 teaching in Gaiman.
She said: “I love working with children and I'm really interested in language development.
“I'm looking forward to getting back and helping the children develop their skills through immersion.”
Lleucu's seven-year-old daughter Eleanor will also join them on their travels, returning to a country where she previously lived and learned Spanish.
Lleucu added: “She's at the perfect age for this adventure.
“Being able to give your child the gift of another language is something special. Having the opportunity to improve my Spanish is a huge reason why I want to go back, and for Eleanor to maintain her skills too.”
Lleucu's pupils at Ysgol Rhydypennau are excited about her upcoming adventure, although sad that she's leaving for a while.
As part of their school theme 'Our Green World', they've been learning about Patagonia and Argentina.
Anna, also from Aberystwyth, brings experience in both theatre and Welsh language education to the role. Having worked for 17 years as a youth officer in community theatre at Theatr Felinfach, then as a Welsh Language Advisor at Coleg Ceredigion, she now teaches Welsh to adults.
She said: “When I saw the job advertisement, I thought there's no time like the present. I've always wanted to go to Patagonia, but money has been tight, and with family connections there – including a third cousin I met for the first time at last year's Eisteddfod in Wales – it felt like the perfect opportunity.”
The aunt and niece duo were unaware they had both applied for positions until just before their successful interviews.
They will be based in different areas – approximately 200 miles apart – with Anna teaching young people and adults in Gaiman, while Lleucu will be teaching younger pupils in Esquel.
Anna said: “I'm hoping to teach Welsh through dance and drama workshops, music and singing, - I want to share my passion for the Welsh language and culture with the people of Patagonia, - providing an enjoyable experience of the language, that’s what drives me.”
The family connection goes even wider with Anna’s sister Gwenith Blair has also travelled to Patagonia to teach Welsh.